What we know about the 'Defund the Police?' sign at Fishers High School

This month, Hamilton Southeastern Schools has been responding to an incident involving a poster titled “Defund the police?” found in a classroom at Fishers High School.

HSE was alerted to the poster when a blog post was made about the sign. In response to that post and the sign itself, the school has received messages – via emails, calls and social media posts – regarding the situation.

Here's what you need to know:

What happened?

A Fishers High School teacher had displayed a student-made poster, which listed both the arguments for and against defunding the police, in their classroom.

In the past month, the school and school board have received communications about the situation, both in support of and against the teacher, said Emily Pace Abbotts, HSE director of school and community relations.

On Aug. 20, the school published a news release related to the poster, which reads as follows:

“Our teachers strive to incorporate student-driven, relevant lessons into curriculum while meeting the academic standards as set by the Indiana Department of Education.

"A student’s research project from the previous school year, listing the arguments both for and against the movement of “defunding the police,” was left on display in a classroom at Fishers High School. As soon as the school was made aware of the issue, the concern was swiftly dealt with. However, we understand the impact was hurtful for individuals, and we deeply regret the pain it caused.

"While we allow teachers and students to examine social issues that are relevant to their lives, we affirm publicly through our partnership with local law enforcement that we stand in solidarity of the men and women who willing face dangerous circumstances each day to keep us safe.”

How did the HSE Board of Trustees respond?

The HSE Board of Trustees also released a statement on Aug. 20 apologizing for the sign.

“The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of School Trustees deeply regrets the pain that was caused due to a student-made research poster that was displayed in one of our high school classrooms,” the statement reads. “As a district we recognize our responsibility to provide a safe environment for students to learn and we failed to provide that in this case.”

The release also states that HSE and the teacher apologized to the Shahnavaz family and says HSE does not advocate for defunding the police.

“HSE works closely with the Fishers Police Department with the resource officers that are present in our buildings, the officers who help with traffic at our schools, and the officers who help monitor our community 24/7 to keep our students safe,” the statement continues. “We are and continue to be tremendously grateful for their service. Our students, staff and community are much safer because of our relationship with our police department.”

The school did not identify the teacher who displayed the poster. The teachers association did not respond to requests from IndyStar.

Has there been community pushback?

In response to HSE's statements, community organization Fishers One, which aims to restore academic excellence in schools as well as inform the public and hold leaders accountable, published a release asking for the school to "return to academics instead of activism" following the general election in November.

“This incident, along with many others over recent years, reiterates exactly what our organization has been hearing since our inception,” Diane Eaton of Fishers One said in the press release. “The community has lost confidence with the Hamilton Southeastern School District, with its direction, and lack of focus on education."

The release says that the group will be supporting four new school board candidates in the election: Tiffany Pascoe, Juanita Albright, Dawn Lang and Ben Orr.

"Fishers One believes the schools should be a place to educate our community and not a place for activism," the release said. "Instead, in example after example, HSE has recently been making continued national headlines for creating conflict, division and disunity."

In the past, members of Fishers One have spoken at school board meetings about their concerns regarding curriculum, mask wearing and DEI. On their website, there are articles posted opposing changes such as the microagression section added to student handbooks.

How did the school find out about the poster?

HSE did not release statements about the sign until Chalkboard Review published a story on Aug. 19 about the poster, Abbotts said.

The Chalkboard Review post was written by Tony Kinnett, a former teacher at Indianapolis Public Schools who posted a video on Twitter in 2021 alleging critical race theory is covertly taught in schools.

The article alleged that the brother of slain Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz saw the poster and was upset by it.

HSE declined to comment to IndyStar on the allegation.

Who was Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz?

Officer Shahnavaz was killed July 31 during a traffic stop, in which police said the driver of the car shot at Shahnavaz, striking him, then driving away. The driver was later arrested.

Shahnavaz attended Fishers High School where he played in the marching band, drumline and wrestled. School officials remembered him for his easy-going, caring personality. After expressing an interest in law enforcement, he enrolled in a specialized class his senior year. Following his graduation in 2016, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served for five years.

The 24-year-old was hired to the Elwood Police Department on Aug. 21, 2021. Shahnavaz was laid to rest Aug. 6.

The Shahnavaz family declined to comment to IndyStar for this story.

What happens next?

According to an Aug. 26 news release, HSE Superintendent Yvonne Stokes asked local attorney Daniel Henke to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the “Defund the police?” sign, including the assignment for which it was made. Henke, who said he is doing this job for free, is a municipal judge and was a Hamilton County chief deputy prosecuting attorney for 18 years.

Henke said he will be interviewing people and gathering and examining materials related to the situation, but could not share what materials he will be looking into or who he will be interviewing.

“It’s essentially a fact-finding inquiry to determine what are the facts that are surrounding all of that and to get a fuller picture of what took place,” Henke said.

According to the news release, this information will be compiled into a report that will be shared with Stokes and the HSE Board of Trustees.

There is not a specific deadline for the investigation, though Henke said he hopes to conclude it in a few weeks.

Abbotts said Henke is conducting the investigation so the school has a clearer timeline of events from an outside source.

