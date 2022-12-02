What we know about the Delaware carjacking, police chase that left at least one man dead

What started as a report of a "suspicious person with a gun" led to two carjackings, a lengthy police chase and, ultimately, fatal injuries in New Castle County Friday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

The suspect in the incident has died, police said, but information about further injuries to those involved in the carjackings has not been released.

Though more information is expected to be released Friday afternoon, here's a round-up of what we know about what happened, what led to the incident and who was affected.

Early morning police activity led to road closures along Old Coochs Bridge Road in Newark, Del., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Since noon, very few cars could be seen heading toward downtown Newark.

What started this incident?

State police received a report at about 7:30 a.m. Friday for a "suspicious person with a gun" in the 100 block of Ayre Street in the Newport area.

When arriving troopers made contact with the person, Delaware State Police Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said the person − who police have not publicly identified but referred to as "he" − fled on foot and gunshots were fired. While no one was injured, Hatchell said a Vocational Technical High School bus was shot.

He then ran onto Route 141 and Route 4, where he was able to carjack a vehicle and flee the area.

Where did the carjackings occur?

The first carjacking occurred in Newport.

The second occurred until later, when the man ditched his car in a cul-de-sac around Old Cooch's Bridge Road behind Newark's Red Roof Inn and headed to I-95 southbound. It was there that police said he was able to carjack a second vehicle.

Early morning police activity led to road closures along 896 and I-95 in Newark, Del., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Since noon, very few cars could be seen heading toward downtown Newark.

Hatchell did not say where exactly on the interstate this incident took place.

Where did the shooting happen?

According to police, gunfire broke out numerous times throughout this incident, the first occurring in Newport.

Police said shots were later fired in the cul-de-sac near a warehouse, and again, when the man was able to carjack his second vehicle on the interstate.

Additional shots were fired as the suspect attempted to flee down I-95 southbound just south of Route 896, police said.

How was the suspect killed?

Police did not elaborate on how the suspect was killed, other than to say he was pronounced dead from "injuries sustained" during the incident.

Interstate 95 south, south of the welcome center is closed due to "police activity," the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

Hatchell did not say if the wounds the person received came from police or were self-inflicted.

Have police identified the suspect?

No. Police are expected to release more information Friday afternoon at a second news conference.

What should I do if I witnessed this happen?

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Sgt. Yeich with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at (302) 741-2703.

“We also like to just thank the public for their patience this morning,” Hatchell said. “We know the roadways were very gridlocked.”

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware shooting: What we know about carjacking, police chase