What we know about the 'devious' coronavirus

There are still many unanswered questions about the new coronavirus (AFP Photo/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU)

Paris (AFP) - Will the novel coronavirus leave you short of breath or make you lose your sense of smell? And if you have had it once, can you be confident you are immune? So far, the research on COVID-19 has raised as many questions as it has answered.

The tiny pathogen, which is spiked with proteins that scientists think it uses to latch on to the host cells of its victims, is surprisingly slippery.

"This virus is a nasty piece of work," says Jean-Francois Delfraissy, a specialist helping France with its COVID-19 response.

Here is what we know so far:

- Who is most at risk? -

There is a growing wealth of data that suggests the severity of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, increases with age.

Recent research, largely focused on several hundred cases observed in China in late February, suggested the disease is on average much more dangerous for those aged over 60, a group that has a mortality rate of 6.4 percent among confirmed cases.

But this climbs higher the older patients are, with 13.4 percent of cases aged over 80 leading to death, against only 0.32 percent for those under 60.

The study, which was published in the British medical journal The Lancet on March 31, also said the proportion of people with COVID-19 needing hospital care increased sharply with age -- while only 0.04 percent of 10 to 19-year-olds required hospitalisation, that rose to 4.3 percent for those in their forties.

And almost one in five people in their eighties with the disease -- 18.4 percent -- developed a form serious enough to need treatment in hospital.

Chronic illnesses can also raise the risk.

In a report looking at 20,000 deaths, Italy's National Institute of Health (ISS) found the most common underlying health problem was hypertension, seen in 69.7 percent of cases, followed by diabetes in 32 percent, and coronary heart disease in 27.7 percent.

Finally, according to a large analysis published in February by Chinese researchers in the American medical journal JAMA, the disease is mild in 80.9 percent of cases, serious in 13.8 percent and critical in 4.7 percent.

- How many deaths? -

If you were to compare the number of deaths in the world to the total number of officially registered cases, you might conclude that COVID-19 kills roughly seven percent of diagnosed patients, depending on the country.

But this number should be taken with caution -- it is unclear how many people have been infected.

Many people seem to develop few or no symptoms and are for the most part not counted in the official figures, with countries taking markedly different approaches to testing and many not following up on every suspected case.

If official tallies included figures for milder cases, the mortality rate would likely be significantly lower.

With those undetected cases added "that probably brings the mortality rates down to somewhere around one percent," top US government scientist Anthony Fauci said in comments to Congress.

"Which means it is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu," he said.

"This is a really serious problem that we have to take seriously."

The dangerousness of a disease partly depends on its ability to spread. Even a mortality rate of one percent can translate into a significant death toll if the disease affects a large proportion of the population.

Pressure on hospitals caused by a huge influx of patients has also exacerbated COVID-19's toll.

- What are the symptoms? -

The World Health Organization lists the most common symptoms as fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

But it says some patients may experience a variety of other ailments, from a runny nose to diarrhoea.

The virus can often cause shortness of breath, which in the most severe cases can lead to respiratory failure.

It is also becoming increasingly clear that the coronavirus can affect the brain and nervous system.

Field observations and several studies have described neurological symptoms: loss of smell and taste, nervous pain, confusion, even seizures and strokes.

This could be due to a phenomenon known as a "cytokine storm", a rapid overreaction of the immune system.

There is no vaccine or medication, and management involves treating the symptoms. However, some patients have been given antiviral drugs or other experimental treatments, as scientists look for treatments.