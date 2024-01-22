What to know about Disney World's new ‘Good-to-Go’ days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is in the midst of more changes regarding its theme park reservation policies and the park-hopping powers of its annual passholders. Now the first set of “Good-to-Go” dates — times when reservations are not needed — have been revealed.

Additional “Good-to-Go” dates will be introduced periodically, and that might happen “days or weeks in advance,” according to the company website.

Six dates, spread over two months, were designated “Good-to-Go.” The first one was Jan. 16; only one — Jan. 28 — is on a weekend.

The dates will be available on the My Disney Experience app and the reservations calendars on disneyworld.com.

Passholders are allowed to be holding three to five reservation dates at any one time, depending on the level of annual pass. If a reserved date morphs into a “Good-to-Go” day, it no longer counts against the maximum. (Block-out dates for passes still apply.)

Other changes are kicking in. Annual passholders now can move freely from one theme park to another. There’s a hitch: On days that reservations are required, they must first enter the park they made reservations for before moving on to the next one. (The latest rules had annual passholders waiting until 2 p.m. to hop.)

Theme park reservations are no longer required for guests who have date-specific tickets, which Disney has said is the bulk of its customers. But annual passes do not fall into that category.

January also marks the return of the Disney Dining Plan, a prepaid meal option for folks staying in a Walt Disney World resort.

Disney World introduced its park reservation system in 2020 as it was coming out of its three-month shutdown prompted by the COVID pandemic. There have been modifications in the years since then, and for several months the sales of annual passes to new customers were suspended.

