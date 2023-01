Storyful

A Queensland-based snake catcher was called to a Rosemont office to remove a snake that was discovered curled up on an employee’s desk, footage posted on January 10 shows.Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted video to Facebook showing him carefully removing the unwelcome new colleague from where it was hiding on the desk, and then later releasing it back into the wild.“The snake went unnoticed for a while and was only inches away from her,” McKenzie wrote in the Facebook post. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful