What to know about Dolphins-Bills: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (11-5) Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) on Sunday night.

When: 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium.

TV: NBC.

Streaming: NFL+, Peacock

Radio: WBGG (105.9 FM), WINZ (940 AM), WTZU (94.9 FM, Spanish broadcast), Westwood One (National broadcast), SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 225.

Forecast: 65 degrees at kickoff, 11 percent chance of precipitation.

Line: Bills by 2.5 (as of Saturday morning).

