What to know about Dolphins-Bills: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (11-5) Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) on Sunday night.
When: 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium.
TV: NBC.
Radio: WBGG (105.9 FM), WINZ (940 AM), WTZU (94.9 FM, Spanish broadcast), Westwood One (National broadcast), SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 225.
Forecast: 65 degrees at kickoff, 11 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: Bills by 2.5 (as of Saturday morning).
WHAT TO READ
