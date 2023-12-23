What to know about Dolphins-Cowboys: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

TechCrunch

General Motors has temporarily halted sales of the brand new Chevy Blazer EV after some of the first vehicles shipped have encountered a number of software problems. Kevin Williams at InsideEVs saw his Blazer's infotainment screen go completely blank and unusable. Edmunds, meanwhile, collected an extensive list of warning messages on its own long-term test vehicle before turning it over to a Chevy dealer, where it remains.