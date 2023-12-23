What to know about Dolphins-Cowboys: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (10-4) Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) on Sunday.
When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.
TV: FOX.
Streaming: NFL+, FoxSports.com, NFL Sunday Ticket.
Radio: WBGG (105.9 FM), WINZ (940 AM), WTZU (94.9 FM, Spanish broadcast), Compass Media Networks (National broadcast), SiriusXM Ch. 82 or 227.
Forecast: 75 degrees at kickoff, 5 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: Dolphins by 2 (as of Saturday morning).
