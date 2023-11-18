What to know about Dolphins-Raiders: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (6-3) Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) on Sunday.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.
TV: CBS 4 South Florida.
Radio: WBGG (105.9 FM), WINZ (940 AM), WTZU (94.9 FM, Spanish broadcast), SiriusXM Ch. 111 or 231.
Forecast: 80 degrees at kickoff, 10 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: Dolphins by 14 (as of Saturday afternoon).
