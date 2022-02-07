What we know — and don’t know — about Codi Bigsby’s disappearance

Monday marks a week since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was officially reported missing in Hampton.

In the time since, authorities have undertaken a massive search operation, scouring the Buckroe Beach neighborhood where Codi lived with his father and three siblings.

The search effort has turned up no answer as to what happened to the boy or when he was last seen by someone outside his family. But the investigation landed his father in jail on separate child neglect charges.

The Hampton Police Division arrested Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr., 43, on Thursday night and charged him with seven counts of child neglect for two incidents in which police say he left his children at home alone.

As the search enters its second week, here’s what we know — and what we still don’t know — about Codi Bigsby and the investigation into his disappearance.

The timeline

The biggest question hounding investigators is when and where Codi Bigsby was last seen.

Cory Bigsby reported his son missing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, telling police he last saw his son sleeping in his bed about seven hours earlier. But police say that doesn’t match other evidence in the case, and they don’t believe the boy walked away in the middle of the night.

“We are still investigating the last time that Codi was seen alive and well by anyone,” Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said Friday. “So if there’s anybody out there that might be able to help us with that, we would like to know.”

Outreach by the FBI, which is assisting Hampton police in the investigation, also has raised speculation that the boy has been missing for much longer.

The FBI asked people to come forward if they have knowledge of the comings and goings of Codi or his father since the holidays. “Have you seen Codi, his father Cory or his siblings since Christmas?” an FBI message posted to social media asked.

A criminal complaint filed last week said Codi Bigsby was among the four children left unattended when his father left the home for several hours Jan. 25. Asked whether that charge was based only on the father’s account — or if there’s other evidence to corroborate that Codi was home on that date — Talbot would say only that the charges were “based on what we’ve done up until this point in the investigation.”

Talbot said he simply doesn’t buy that Codi was abducted or walked out in the middle of the night.

“I will say that I’ve known a few 4-year-olds in my life,” Talbot said. “I don’t know any who decide at any hour of the morning, when it’s dark, to leave their home ... I don’t believe that’s what happened this time, either.”

Talbot won’t explicitly say whether investigators believe Codi is still alive, but he did not appear optimistic during his last public briefing Friday.

“With each day that passes, we become more and more concerned, and we lose a little bit more hope. Obviously, the longer it goes, the more tragic it feels,” Talbot said.

The Bigsby family

Cory Bigsby lives in the Buckroe Point Apartment Townhomes with his four sons — Codi, a 5-year-old and 2-year-old twins. He had custody of the boys, while the children’s mother lives in the Washington area, according to a family member.

It was not immediately clear whether Codi or his 5-year-old brother were attending pre-school or kindergarten in Hampton, and police have declined to say whether social services were involved with the family before last week.

The three siblings are in an undisclosed location, and Talbot said they are “safe and thriving.” The boys’ mother has been assisting the Hampton police with the investigation, officials said.

Bigsby’s sister, Tandaleyia Butler, called Codi a “very loving” child, and she said her brother is a good father to his four sons.

“My brother has always been a great dad,” she said. “He’s a great person ... He may look like this big guy, but he’s got a soft heart.”

The criminal charges filed against Bigsby allege he admitted to leaving his four boys home alone for hours at a time “on several occasions.” He told a Hampton police detective “that the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves his home,” according to a criminal complaint.

Police described the two instances in court documents, writing that Bigsby left the three youngest children — Codi and his twin brothers — at home alone for three hours Dec. 13 to buy a vehicle in Norfolk. On Jan. 25, police say, Bigsby left all four boys alone for several hours in the evening.

The children were left home without a phone to call for help if needed, police contend. There’s no indication from the documents that the children were injured.

Virginia law says that any “act or omission” in caring for a child that’s “so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life” is a Class 6 felony, punishable by five years in prison. With seven pending charges, Bigsby faces a maximum of 35 behind bars if convicted.

Butler called the charges against her brother “bogus.”

A search of local court records did not turn up any previous allegations of child neglect against Bigsby. But court documents from a 2018 domestic assault case say Hampton police arrested Bigsby after the mother of his children accused him of choking her. The charges in that case were later dropped.

Those court records indicate Bigsby has lived in Hampton Roads since 2017 and was getting a $1,700 monthly military retirement check. Talbot described Bigsby as having had a “full career in the Army” and WTKR-TV reported Bigsby retired from the Army in September 2017 as a sergeant 1st class.

Another missing child case

Although the cases are unrelated, Codi’s disappearance shares striking similarities with another missing child case that gripped Hampton in 2019 — the search for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Both boys lived with a parent in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton. Both were reportedly last seen by a parent in the middle of the night — Noah at 1 a.m., Codi at 2 a.m. — with the parent telling police the boys were nowhere to be found in the morning.

In both cases, Hampton police found information given by the parents unreliable.

Despite pleas from the community, police did not issue an AMBER Alert in either case, saying that the information available did not meet the criteria for the alert, which includes a reasonable belief an abduction has occurred, and that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Searches for both boys have covered similar ground and rallied community members. But while police declined community assistance in the 10-day search for Noah Tomlin, authorities have enlisted volunteers in the ongoing search for Codi. Police even searched, and cleared, the same location where Noah’s body was eventually found — the city-owned trash incinerator near the NASA Langley Research Center.

Authorities also took a similar approach in charging the missing boys’ parents. Four days after Noah went missing, his mother, Julia Leanna Tomlin, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

After Noah’s body was discovered, she was charged with murder. While Tomlin initially reported her son missing, she changed her story after his body was found to say Noah accidentally drowned in the bathtub. Prosecutors contended that the boy had suffered severe long-term injuries and his cause of death was a skull fracture too severe to be an accidental fall in the tub.

Tomlin pleaded guilty last year to three felony charges: second-degree murder, concealing a dead body and felony child abuse. She will be sentenced in March.

Cory Bigsby faces seven counts of felony child neglect, and he has a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

The ongoing search

“This is easily one of the most comprehensive investigations that I’ve been a part of,” Talbot said Friday of the search effort.

The search for Codi Bigsby initially focused on the townhouse complex in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, where the boy lives, and surrounding areas.

Law enforcement from surrounding jurisdictions have provided assistance, with authorities using drones and helicopters to cover a mile-wide area around the townhouse, and searching nearby bodies of water. They also used canines — search and rescue dogs and cadaver-finding dogs.

Police are also relying on assistance from residents. They’ve asked neighbors to check their yards and trash cans and to keep a look out for anything that seems amiss. They’ve also asked the public to report any sightings of Cory or Codi Bigsby in the time leading up to the boy’s disappearance so investigators can narrow their timeline. Authorities are also seeking photos or videos from the neighborhood, including video footage from security or doorbell cameras.

Up to 50 citizen volunteers a day have assisted official police search efforts. Meanwhile citizen-led search efforts have fanned out across other areas of Hampton.

Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, who runs the Black Lives Matter 757 organization, used a bullhorn to call out for volunteers at a Hampton police command post last week. He organized three search parties that went out Wednesday, starting west of Old Buckroe Road and south of Lafayette Drive, and expected additional searches to continue over the weekend.

“There are a lot of marshes and woods,” he said. “People are bringing water and flyers so we can knock on doors.”

Area residents were expected to gather Sunday night at a vigil at the Hampton Soccer Field to pray for Codi’s safe return.

