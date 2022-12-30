What to know from Donald Trump's released tax returns
Six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns have been released by Congress after an eight-year legal battle.
Six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns have been released by Congress after an eight-year legal battle.
Friday, the public will get their first look at Donald Trump's tax returns.
A yearslong legal battle for President Trump’s tax returns has finally ended. And it’s yielded 6 years of his detailed returns. WSJ explains what we learned about Trump's income and how the returns were made public.
A House committee released former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday following a protracted legal battle. And, the House Jan. 6 committee released several more interview transcripts on Friday. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins the show to discuss these developments out of Capitol Hill.
Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent. The documents include individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump's business entities from 2015-2020.
A House committee has released Trump's tax returns to the public. Here's how much he told the IRS he made each year from 2015 to 2020.
Documents show ex-president once had accounts in China, Ireland, the UK and St Maarten
Immigration arrests nearly doubled in 2022 compared to 2021 as border authorities apprehended more migrants and courts blocked efforts by U.S. President Joe Biden to more narrowly target detentions to focus on serious criminals. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested nearly 143,000 immigrants in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, close to double the number in 2021, according to data released on Friday. Around two-thirds of those arrests were of people with only immigration violations, the data showed.
This week, I will share some recipes. Everything is extra busy with preparations for the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin.
The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released six years’ worth of former President Trump’s tax returns, totaling more than 45 documents with hundreds of pages. The reveal comes after a years-long battle to release the information. Here is a look at Trump’s personal taxes from 2015 to 2020.
There are all sorts of traditions that ring in the new year, but I can’t think of one tastier than […] The post Taste tradition: Why we eat black-eyed peas, greens, and cornbread on New Year’s Eve appeared first on TheGrio.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in November, picking up pace this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population and publication of data on asymptomatic cases. Cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 likely reached 100,000 with infections totalling 18.6 million, Airfinity said in a statement.
How's the COVID-19 vaccine rollout going? We're tracking progress toward Michigan's goal: Vaccinate 70% of residents over age 16 by year's end.
In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 countries with the biggest coal reserves. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries with the Biggest Coal Reserves. Coal is one of the oldest fuels that has been responsible for powering the modern day world. Before humans were able to generate electricity […]
Corrupt societies open the door for transnational criminal organizations.
Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report was requested by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who paused all executions in May after acknowledging the state had failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested. The oversight forced Lee in April to abruptly halt the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to have been put to death.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 16 kamikaze drones that were attacking Ukraine from the south-eastern and northern fronts on the night of 29-30 December. Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones on the night of 29-30 December.
Demonstrators in Long Island, New York urged incoming U.S. Congressman George Santos to resign, after he acknowledged lying about his heritage, education and professional experience. (Dec. 30)
Former White House aide and Secret Service agent Tony Ornato detailed the strange suggestion in a deposition to the January 6 committee.
Director James Cameron’s Avatar 3 is already in post-production and parts of Avatar 4 have already been filmed. That’s while he’s doing promotional duty with the December release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the original film. In a Q&A with fellow directors for Empire magazine, Cameron was asked whether he felt bad that he was not able […]
President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. For decades, the term has been a flashpoint between environmental groups that want to broaden limits on pollution entering the nation's waters and farmers, builders and industry groups that say extending regulations too far is onerous for business.