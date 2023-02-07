What we know and what we don't about the 37-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was shot and killed

Early on Tuesday a Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect on the city’s south side.

Here’s what we know so far about what happened.

What happened during the encounter with the suspect?

According to chief Jeffery Norman, Milwaukee officers confronted a man who ignored police commands and would eventually flee the officers on foot.

One officer gave chase and caught up with him, where a struggle ensued. The suspect fired shots from a handgun, striking the officer. The officer also discharged his weapon.

The officer later died at a hospital, while the 19-year-old man died at the scene, Norman said.

The chief also added that it is still unclear as of 7 a.m. whether or not the suspect's injuries were self-inflicted.

The Brookfield Police Department is leading the investigation.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks during a news conference to discuss an officer on duty being killed at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Cleveland Avenue.

Who was the Milwaukee police officer who was shot?

Norman said the officer is a 37-year-old with four years of experience.

He was part of a group of District Four officers who at 1:16 a.m. responded to the area in the 2700 block of South 14th Street to check for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Monday at 11:25 p.m. on the 3600 block of West Good Hope Road.

In an emotional news conference, Norman spoke about the officer, "One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community.

The identity of the officer who was shot is still unknown.

Who killed the police officer?

The suspect was a 19-year-old man who has not yet been identified by police.

How has the Milwaukee Police Department responded?

A group of emergency responders met Tuesday morning at the Milwaukee Medical Examiners' Office to honor the officer who was killed, and at 7 a.m. the police chief held a news conference.

It was at this news conference that an emotional Norman called for the violence in Milwaukee to stop.

"Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support. To the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department, I see you. I am proud of you. The work you do does not go unnoticed. This is a time to lean in and do the work in our community. The violence needs to stop."

