What we know and what we don't about death of nonbinary Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict

A police investigation is underway after a nonbinary 16-year-old Owasso High School student died earlier this month after sustaining injuries in an altercation on school grounds. The teen’s official cause of death has not yet been disclosed by the state medical examiner.

The news of the high school sophomore's death has generated widespread attention, in part because of claims that school employees failed to immediately act after the fight.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family shared an update to their verified GoFundMe post identifying the teen as Nex Benedict.

The update, listed as from Sue Benedict, reads:

"We at this time are thankful for the ongoing support and did not expect the love from everyone. We are sorry for not using their name correctly and as parents we were still learning the correct forms. Please do not judge us as Nex was judged, please do not bully us for our ignorance on the subject. Nex gave us that respect and we are sorry in our grief that we overlooked them. I lost my child, the headstone will have correct name of their choice. The rest of monies will go to other children dealing with the right to be who they feel they are, in Nex Benedict’s name. God bless"

The family held a funeral service for Nex on Feb. 15.

Authorities have disclosed some information in the last week in an attempt to dispel rumors circulating online, but many questions remain unanswered, though, including what killed the 16-year-old.

What we know, and what we don't about, the death of Nex Benedict

What has the Owasso Police Department said?

According to the Owasso Police Department, officers were called to Bailey Medical Center at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 by the parent of a 16-year-old female student from Owasso High School.

When officers arrived, the parent wanted to report that the student had been involved in a physical altercation at the School before the end of school that day. No report of the fight was made to Owasso Police before the notification at the hospital.

A school resource officer took a report at the hospital.

On Feb. 8, Owasso Police learned that the teen was rushed back to a hospital that evening where they were pronounced dead.

Lt. Nick Boatman, a spokesman for Owasso Police, said police are “conducting a very active and thorough investigation” while they wait for autopsy and toxicology results. Boatman said he cannot comment on any possible charges related to the case until officers receive more information from medical examiners.

“We do not want to make any rash conclusions about any part of the investigation or the cause of death,” he said in an email. “Unfortunately, it’s just going to take time.”

Owasso police said they plan to spend the next several days interviewing students and teachers, then turn over their findings to the Tulsa County district attorney’s office.

Officers also may bring in other agencies, such as the FBI, if they determine a major crime occurred, said Lt. Nick Boatman, a spokesman for Owasso Police.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office based in Tulsa said she could not confirm nor deny whether the office was involved in the case.

Boatman said investigators are still waiting for initial autopsy results before deciding whether to recommend charges be filed in the case. The state medical examiner’s office said its full investigation into the student’s death could take four to six months.

What has the Owasso Public School District said?

District officials had been tight-lipped about what happened. But in a statement issued Tuesday, spokesman Jordan Korphage pushed back against “statements that call into question the district’s commitment to student safety and security.”

Korphage said a fight happened in a school bathroom on the afternoon of Feb. 7. He said the students were in the bathroom for less than two minutes before other students and a school employee broke up the fight.

He said a nurse checked on all students and recommended one teen seek further medical attention “out of the abundance of caution.” Korphage disputed claims that the teen who later died was unable to walk immediately after the fight.

“All students involved in the altercation walked under their own power to the assistant principal’s office and nurse’s office,” he said.

He declined to say how many students were involved. He also said he could not say whether any students were disciplined afterward, citing privacy laws.

What are people saying about Nex Benedict on TikTok, social media

Word of the student's death spread across social media platforms like TikTok the weekend after Nex's funeral was held.

Many platforms have cited 2 News in Tulsa, which reported that the teen and a classmate were beaten in a school bathroom by three older students. The television station spoke with a woman who said her daughter was the other student injured in the fight.

The woman, who was not named in the news report, claimed school officials did not seek emergency medical care for the student who later died.

Many on social media cite right-wing rhetoric shared by Oklahoma politicians as a cause for vitriol toward nonbinary individuals.

