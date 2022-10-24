What to Know About the Dragon Daemon Was Singing to on House of the Dragon

Credit - Courtesy of HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Daemon (Matt Smith) has been expecting war—or perhaps vying for it. The brother of the now-dead king Viserys (Paddy Considine) has slowly been gathering dragon eggs over the course of several episodes, no doubt in hopes of bolstering the family’s supply of beasts should they have to fight Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) brood.

But in the season finale, Daemon also points out that there are several already living dragons currently kicking around Westeros without riders. If Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) followers can claim and ride those dragons, they would quickly gain an advantage in the civil war threatening to tear the Targaryens apart, a.k.a the Dance of Dragons.

Read More: All the Dragons You Need to Know After the House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale

Daemon even ventures into the caverns below the city to seek out at least one of these fire-breathers, singing softly in Valerian to keep the dragon calm. All signs point to this dragon being Vermithor, who plays a crucial role in Fire & Blood, the book upon which House of the Dragon is based.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vermithor and the dragons that might be available for the coming battle.

Who are the wild dragons?

In Fire & Blood, the maesters mention six wild and semi-wild dragons lurking in the caverns of Dragonstone at the star of the Dance of Dragons: Cannibal, Grey Ghost, Seasmoke, Sheepstealer, Silverwing, and Vermithor.

Read More: How House of the Dragon’s First Dragon Fight Differs From the Books

Who is Vermithor?

Courtesy of HBO

Known as “Bronze Fury,” because of his bronze wings, Vermithor is around 100 years old by the time of the Dance of Dragons. He’s one of the largest living dragons, second only to Aemond’s dragon Vhagar. We won’t spoil who eventually rides the dragon, but he plays a major role in several big battles.

Read More: Why Targaryen Dreams Are So Important in House of the Dragon

Who rode Vermithor previously?

Vermithor accepted Viserys’ grandfather, Jaehaerys Targaryen, as his rider when he became king. But after Jaehaerys died, Vermithor didn’t take a new rider. He made his lair in the caverns of the Dragonmont on Dragonstone, under an active volcano.