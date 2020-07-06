Need To Know: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Dropbox Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Andrew Houston made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.6m worth of shares at a price of US$19.14 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$21.65 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Dropbox share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Andrew Houston.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:DBX Insider Trading Volume July 6th 2020 More

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Dropbox insiders own 32% of the company, currently worth about US$2.9b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dropbox Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dropbox shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Dropbox insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dropbox, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.