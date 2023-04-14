What we know about the Dunlap apartment shooting

Police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Dunlap apartment Friday morning that critically injured a 22-year-old woman.

Walter J. Artis, 26, was located about two hours later at a gas station on Morton Avenue in Morton and attempted to flee on foot, according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. Police arrested Artis and located a handgun on his person. The suspect's vehicle was located nearby.

Artis was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, home invasion, no valid FOID card, and aggravated domestic battery. The victim, who remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, has children in common with Artis, the sheriff said.

The incident began at about 9:19 a.m. Friday, when Peoria County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an apartment on North Brentfield Drive in Dunlap on reports of a female shot, Watkins said. Upon arrival, deputies located a female with a gunshot wound. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Morton schools were in a "soft lockdown" on Friday morning while police searched for the suspect, whose phone "pinged near" one of the district's schools.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Suspect held in Dunlap, Illinois, apartment shooting