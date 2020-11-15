Need To Know: Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Duos Technologies Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Norman Pessin bought US$350k worth of shares at a price of US$6.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.95). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 58.94k shares for US$353k. But they sold 4.00 shares for US$19.5. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Duos Technologies Group insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Duos Technologies Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Duos Technologies Group insiders own about US$3.3m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Duos Technologies Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Duos Technologies Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Duos Technologies Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Duos Technologies Group. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Duos Technologies Group (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

