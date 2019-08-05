Need To Know: Dynemic Products Limited (NSE:DYNPRO) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dynemic Products Limited (NSE:DYNPRO).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

View our latest analysis for Dynemic Products

Dynemic Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid ₹3.0m for 22050 shares. But insiders sold 6212 shares worth ₹727k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Dynemic Products insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:DYNPRO Recent Insider Trading, August 5th 2019 More

Dynemic Products is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Have Dynemic Products Insiders Traded Recently?

The last three months saw some Dynemic Products insider selling. insider Dashrathbhai Patel sold just ₹566k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of Dynemic Products

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Dynemic Products insiders own about ₹650m worth of shares (which is 48% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dynemic Products Tell Us?

An insider sold Dynemic Products shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Dynemic Products is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

But note: Dynemic Products may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.