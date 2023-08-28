What we know about the Easton Town Center shooting on Sunday night

One person is dead after a shooting at Easton Town Center on Sunday evening, outside the main mall building.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Here is what we know.

A teenage boy is believed to be the person killed after a shooting at Easton Town Center on Sunday evening that was an "isolated incident," Columbus police said.

Two 13-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting. One has been charged with delinquency murder and another with a delinquency count of obstructing justice in Franklin County Juvenile Court.

Sgt. Joseph Albert said the victim died at 6:50 p.m. at Mount Carmel East hospital. The victim's age has not been confirmed, however, he is believed to be under the age of 18. The victim's identity will not be released until their family has been notified.

Aug. 27, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; One person is dead after a shooting at Easton Town Center on Sunday evening, outside the main mall building. Mall stores close at 6 p.m. on Sundays but the movie theater was still open. Sunday was National Cinema Day and AMC Easton 30, the movie theater at the mall, was offering $4 movie tickets all day.

The juveniles accused of the shooting death at the Easton Town Center in Columbus will not go to adult court but instead will stay in juvenile court.

Ohio law prohibits 13-year-olds from going to adult court, even in serious violent felony cases. That's not true once a child is a little older.

Ohio law has three ways in which parents can be sued for their child's actions. The easiest way for them to be held civilly liable is under a statute that only requires proving the parent is in fact the custodial parent of a child that intentionally, purposefully or maliciously injured another child. In those cases, the damages are capped at $10,000.

Parents can also be held liable if they are found to be negligent, either through general negligence or by giving them access to a dangerous instrument, like a firearm or a parent giving their child the keys to a car when they aren't of legal driving age.

Easton Town Center doesn't allow unaccompanied minors on its grounds. On Sunday night, a shooting left one minor dead and two 13-year-olds arrested and charged.

According to Easton's website, "children under the age of 16 may not be on property unless accompanied and supervised by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 21 at all times."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Easton Town Center shooting: What we know