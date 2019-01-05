Do You Know What Emak S.p.A.’s (BIT:EM) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Emak S.p.A.’s (BIT:EM) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Emak’s P/E ratio is 8.96. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €8.96 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Emak:

P/E of 8.96 = €1.3 ÷ €0.15 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that Emak grew EPS by a stonking 43% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 18%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Emak’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.5) for companies in the consumer durables industry is higher than Emak’s P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Emak will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Emak’s P/E?

Emak’s net debt is 56% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Emak’s P/E Ratio

Emak has a P/E of 9. That’s below the average in the IT market, which is 14.8. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.