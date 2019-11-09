Need To Know: Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

View our latest analysis for Emera

Emera Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & CEO of Emera Technologies Inc., Robert Bennett, for CA$5.5m worth of shares, at about CA$51.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of CA$52.62. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 98% of Robert Bennett's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 214277 shares worth CA$11m. Insiders in Emera didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:EMA Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Emera Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Emera shares. In total, Chief Operating Officer of Electric Utilities for Canada Richard Janega sold CA$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.08% of Emera shares, worth about CA$10m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Emera Insiders?

An insider sold Emera shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Emera is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Emera.