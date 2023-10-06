What to know about Emily Noble: 'Dateline NBC' to cover Westerville woman's murder

The murder of Emily Noble, the Westerville woman who disappeared in May 2020 and whose body was discovered a few months after, garnered national media attention.

Now, Noble's death, which her husband was found not guilty of in 2022, will be the subject of a "Dateline NBC" episode airing Friday night.

Here's what you need to know about the case:

Who is Emily Noble and what happened to her?

Emily Noble was a Westerville woman who was reported missing on May 25, 2020, by her husband, Matheau Moore, the day after celebrating her 52nd birthday, according to Moore.

Moore said when he awoke in their condo together, off County Line Road north of Uptown Westerville, Noble was gone. She left her phone, wallet, and car behind. The Westerville police initially treated her disappearance as suspicious.

After months of searching, Noble's remains were discovered on Sept. 16, 2020, in a wooded area off a four-lane section of County Line Road near her home. The autopsy revealed multiple facial and neck fractures consistent with strangulation. A strangulation expert confirmed that her death was a homicide, and her body had been staged to appear as a suicide.

In closing arguments during the trial for her murder, Mark Sleeper, Delaware County first assistant prosecutor, called the evidence clear: "Emily Noble did not die from suicide. No note … no goodbyes to loved ones. Nothing."

He said that Noble endured the tragedies in her life — including her first husband's suicide and the suicide of Moore's son, her stepson, in July 2019 — and that she was getting help, staying fit and about to return to work for an insurance company.

Emily Noble was known for her love of nature, fitness, photography and working with the elderly.

"Emily loved life and was a beautiful person," Brandy Zink, a close friend of Noble's for almost 20 years, said after the trial for her murder, describing her "resilience, strength and grace."

Who is Matheau Moore?

Moore was Emily Noble's husband at the time of her death. Just over a year after her disappearance, Moore was arrested for the murder of Noble. In August 2022, he was found not guilty of her murder.

In June 2021, he was arrested by Westerville police in connection with his wife's death, but he denied any involvement, saying it was a mistake.

A Delaware County grand jury indicted Moore on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. However, at trial, the jury found him not guilty on all counts. There was a lack of clear motive, no eyewitnesses, and largely circumstantial evidence.

What podcast was Matheau Moore on?

Moore was featured on "The Vanished Podcast" in September 2020. The interview raised eyebrows, with a podcast producer calling Moore's comments "strange."

Moore was featured on "The Vanished Podcast" in September 2020, and during a second interview, podcast producer Amanda Coleman noted that Moore said something "very" strange: "He started out the second interview by saying, 'well, you can't use any of this without my permission.'"

When will the Emily Noble case air on 'Dateline NBC'?

"Dateline NBC" will air "The Clearing," an examination of Noble's death, on Friday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The episode will feature several interviews, including with Moore.

