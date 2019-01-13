Need To Know: Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enero Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director David Brain bought AU$95k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.27 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid AU$115k for 94.61k shares purchased. Overall, Enero Group insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about AU$1.22 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$1.11). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:EGG Insider Trading January 13th 19 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Enero Group insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about AU$5.2m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enero Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Enero Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Enero Group insiders are doubting the company.