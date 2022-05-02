What we know about escaped inmate, corrections officer missing from Lauderdale County

Lauderdale orrections officer, capital murder suspect missing

A manhunt is underway after an inmate and corrections officer were reported missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence Friday afternoon.

The two were last seen Friday morning. A Blue Alert was issued for the two later that afternoon when colleagues noticed the two had not returned.

Here's what we know about where the case stands.

What happened?

Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and inmate Casey Cole White, who are not related, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, bound for the courthouse, and they have not been seen since.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicki White, a 25 year employee of the sheriff's office, told subordinates she was taking Casey White for a mental health evaluation, and afterward would be seeking medical attention herself.

He said investigators have since learned there was no scheduled mental health evaluation or any other court appearance, and that the officer never sought medical attention.

It is not known whether this is a case of an assisted escape or if Vicki White was perhaps overpowered and kidnapped, the sheriff said.

Authorities found the vehicle in which they left the detention center in the parking lot of a Lauderdale County shopping center.

Escaped inmate, missing corrections officer: Reward offered for information on missing Lauderdale County inmate and corrections officer

Who is missing corrections officer Vicky White?

Vick White is a 25 year employee of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, where she serves as the Assistant Director of Corrections.

Singleton told news outlets that Vicky White had turned in her retirement papers the day before she went missing, according to the

Who is escaped inmate Casey Cole White?

Singleton described Casey White as 6 feet 9 inches tall; a "Blue Alert" issued by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says he is 6 feet 6 inches tall, 252 pounds. He was an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate, but had been brought to Lauderdale County to face capital murder charges.

The News Courier in Athens reported in April 2019 that Casey White had been sentenced to 75 years in prison after his conviction for two counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder. He was accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her two roommates. He also was convicted of first-degree robbery, first-degree and third-degree burglary, burglary of a vehicle, animal cruelty for shooting a dog, and attempting to elude.

He faced capital murder charges in the 2015 murder-for-hire slaying of Connie Ridgeway. She was found dead in her Meadowland Apartments home. Charges in the case were brought in September 2020, WAFF TV reported.

What is a Blue Alert?

A Blue Alert is activated when a local, state or federal law enforcement officer in Alabama has been killed or seriously injured and the perpetrator is at large, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The alert was issued Friday evening.

Donna Thornton, Miranda Prescott and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What we know about Vicki White, escaped inmate Case Cole White