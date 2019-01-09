Do You Know What Estia Health Limited’s (ASX:EHE) P/E Ratio Means?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Estia Health Limited’s (ASX:EHE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Estia Health has a price to earnings ratio of 14.31, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Estia Health:

P/E of 14.31 = A$2.26 ÷ A$0.16 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Estia Health’s earnings per share fell by 13% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 78%.

How Does Estia Health’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Estia Health has a lower P/E than the average (16.7) in the healthcare industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Estia Health shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Estia Health’s P/E?

Net debt totals 11% of Estia Health’s market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Estia Health’s P/E Ratio

Estia Health’s P/E is 14.3 which is about average (14.5) in the AU market. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.