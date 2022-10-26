‘I know exactly where you live.’ NC man sentenced for cyberstalking a psychologist

A Charlotte man will spend up to 30 months in prison after bombarding a psychologist with hundreds of graphic emails and text messages threatening to kill or sexually mutilate her.

In his 18-month cyber assault, Amir Khayyat also vowed to kill police and court officials. He sent messages and sexually explicit videos to the psychologist from multiple email addresses — an onslaught that only intensified after the mental health professor received a state court order in 2020 banning Khayyat from contacting her.

On May 23, Khayyat, 27, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and making interstate threats. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Conrad.

Patient threats and instances of violence toward psychologists is disturbingly common. Almost 1 in 5 report being attacked by at least one client, according to the Zur Institute, an online continuing education site for mental health professionals.

More than 8 in 10 say they have feared a patient attack. More than 1 in 4 have contacted police for protection.

Khayyat met the Charlotte psychologist — identified in court documents as “Jane Doe 1” — in 2017 as a potential client.

According to his indictment, Khayyat launched his online attacks in April 2019.

“IT’S RAPE,” he said in the subject line of the first message.

In late August 2019, Doe’s office emailed Khayyat to say Doe was not taking new clients at the time and that his emails and phone messages were “harassing, disruptive and inappropriate.”

The messages that followed were equal parts bizarre and disturbing.

▪ On June 8, 2020: “BAMMABAMAMAMAMAMAMM 5O COPS DEAD.”

▪ On June 28, 2020: An email threatening to kill and dismember a police officer. It also included the psychologist’s Social Security number.

▪ On a rambling Aug. 23, 2020 voicemail: “I will absolutely, no matter what I do, I know exactly where you live, I will kill you, I will kill you ... Where are you going? You turning me in? ... We have to end you, I’m sorry ... destroy her heartbeat, kill her heartbeat ... this is a death murder squad.”

Doe received her protective state court order on Oct. 7, 2020, which banned Khayyat from contacting her by mail, telephone or electronic means. Within a week, according to his indictment, he was back at it.

“This is Amir, I’m a former client of yours ... get off my name,” Khayyat said in a voicemail on Oct. 12, 2020. “Until then, I can’t guarantee the safety of a police officer ... They might be killed.”

Ten minutes later, he called back.

“I’ll kill your f------ family, get the f--- away from me,” his voicemail said.

On Oct. 13, Khayyat unleashed a barrage of violent and sexually disturbing emails throughout the day, threatening Doe and her husband, whom he identified by name.

“I’M KILLING (Jane Doe) I HAVE HER ADDRESS SEHLL BE KILLE DIN HONOR OF THR USA FLAG,” he wrote in one.

Three days later, Khayyat was arrested in Maryland.