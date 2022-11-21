What we know after a Fall River man was killed outside the Cadillac Lounge

PROVIDENCE — Before he was fatally stabbed outside the Cadillac Lounge, Stephon Calice coached flag football.

On Monday morning, Providence Police identified Calice, the father of a 4-year-old girl, as the 26-year-old man who died following a disturbance in the parking lot just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

"We've been speaking with his family and his friends who are obviously very devastated at the loss," said Providence Police Maj. Tim O'Hara.

Calice coached flag football and investigators are working with Fall River police as they work to identify a suspect, O'Hara said.

Calice had been inside the club, but the confrontation developed after he went outside, said O'Hara, who described a brief encounter which quickly shifted from an argument to a physical confrontation and then to Calice's stabbing.

The Cadillac Lounge is closed for 72 hours following the fatal stabbing of a Fall River man in the parking lot early Saturday morning.

The stabbing took place at the far end of a lot that the lounge shares with a neighboring business., O'Hara said.

Calice's friends took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, Maj. David Lapatin said the victim and his friends had left the lounge and were followed out into the parking lot by a group of three people.

One person confronted the victim and stabbed him, Lapatin said. Then, that group fled in two cars — a white Jeep Cherokee and a gray Hyundai.

The Providence Board of Licenses met in an emergency session Saturday morning and ordered the club closed for 72 hours.

The board is expected to take up the matter at a hearing on Wednesday.

