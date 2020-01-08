What we know so far about the 63 Canadians killed in the plane crash in Iran

At least 63 Canadians died aboard the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed into Iranian farmland Wednesday, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is spearheading the investigation into the crash, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

"The TSB has appointed an expert who will receive and review factual information released by (Iran), and monitor the progress of the investigation," the TSB also wrote in the statement.

The flight included many international students and a family of four. The Tehran to Toronto route via Kyiv is an affordable route for Iranian Canadians and international students. There are no direct flights.

Mourners flocked to social media to provide details and express sorrow about the Canadians who died.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered."

"Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority," he added.

"We also join with the other countries who are mourning the loss of citizens."

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement the situation is still "extremely fluid," and that he's been in contact with his Ukrainian counterpart. He also posted phone numbers (613-996-8885 or 1-800-387-3124) and an email address (sos@international.gc.ca) for friends and relatives looking for information about Canadian citizens thought to be on the flight.

Here is my statement on the tragic crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight #PS752. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, including at least 63 Canadians.

Getting answers from Iran might prove difficult as Canada closed its embassy in Iran in 2012 and suspended diplomatic relations. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States calls for cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash.

The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines plane came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the 3½-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later backed away and declined to offer a cause while the investigation is ongoing.

It’s one of the worst losses of life for Canadians in an aviation disaster. In 1985 a bomb exploded and killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight. Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to New Delhi exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near Great Britain on June 23, 1985. Most of the victims were Canadian.

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, Alberta, said about 27 people from Edmonton, including international students and a family of four that he knew, were on the flight. Two professors from the University of Alberta, Pedram Mousavibafrooei and Mojgan Daneshmand, and their daughters Daria and Dorina died. He said he often would go to the gym with the father and described him as a nice guy who often visited his former restaurant with his family.

“I am not aware of any extended family members that they have here. It’s just terrible,” Paseyan said.

Paseyan said members of the Iranian-Canadian community learned of the crash while being glued to the news after Tuesday’s missile attacks in Iraq.

“Many were expecting their friends and families members to come back” and were aware of the flight they were on, said Paseyan, a former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton. “They were worried about their family members that were in Iran, and now this has compounded that with worry for the community.”