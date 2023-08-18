What we know so far about dead suspect's alleged 24-hour crime spree

A suspect officials say was tied to four separate shooting incidents in less than 24 hours in the Wilmington area − three in Wilmington and one in Wrightsville Beach − was shot and killed by law enforcement on a busy section of Market Street just west of College Road early Friday afternoon.

Here's what we know so far about the suspect's alleged crime spree:

Dixie Avenue, Wilmington

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said shots were fired from a vehicle into a house on Dixie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. There were no reports of injuries. New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said seven 9mm rounds were found at the scene.

Lake Avenue, Wilmington

About 50 minutes after the first shooting, Wilmington police received reports of gunfire in the 4200 block of Lake Avenue. There officers found a 54-year-old woman who had been shot numerous times from a vehicle that then drove off. A house also was hit. David said police found multiple 9mm casings at the scene. Nearby security cameras were able to get a description of the vehicle, which was then traced to a Market Street motel. David on Friday said the victim remains in hospital recovering from her injuries.

Scotch Bonnett Lane, Wrightsville Beach

A cleaning lady in Wrightsville Beach was assaulted by the alleged suspect Friday around lunchtime after she entered a house at the end of Scotch Bonnett Lane. The victim, who had her hands zip tied by the suspect, managed to escape from the house after her children came in looking for her. As the family fled onto the beach, shots were fired by the suspect − activity that prompted beachgoers to call 911 with a possible active shooter situation. Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires said the suspect then fled the scene in a black Buick with no license plate parked at the beach house. There were no reported injuries from the shots fired. David said five 9mm shell casings were found at the Wrightsville Beach scene.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported Friday afternoon after an incident on Market Street.

Market Street, Wilmington

As the suspect fled up Eastwood Road, he was spotted and confronted by Wilmington police and New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies on Market Street. Williams said actions by law enforcement vehicles prompted the suspect's vehicle to crash near Lennon Drive and Market Street. It also sent one law enforcement car into a nearby retention pond. David said at least one civilian vehicle also was involved in the crash, with the vehicle's occupants receiving non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect then engaged with police officers and deputies in a gunfight as he attempted to flee the scene on foot. Williams said law enforcement personnel returned fire, killing the suspect.

What happens now?

David said the suspect was a 35-year-old man, but he didn't identify him because next-of-kin had yet to be notified.

He also said that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been called in to conduct an investigation into whether law enforcement's use of gunfire was a justified use of force in this situation. But David stressed this was not unusual in cases involving officers firing their weapons and didn't constitute a concern on his behalf.

He also promised to shed more details on the suspect's alleged crime spree after the SBI investigation wraps up.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Suspect crime spree Wilmington Wrightsville Beach