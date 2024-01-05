What we know so far about the Iowa school shooting

Officials were called to Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday morning on reports of an active shooter.

Here is what NBC News has learned so far about the deadly violence.

Image: Police officers secure the campus at Perry Middle and High School (Christian Monterrosa / AFP - Getty Images)

When did the shooting take place?

Authorities were notified of the incident at roughly 7:37 a.m. Thursday local time and arrived within seven minutes. Classes were scheduled to start at 7:55 a.m. It was the first day of school after winter break.

Have any victims been identified?

Police said a sixth grader was killed and five other people were injured — four students and a school administrator. None of the victims’ names have been shared.

Has the shooter been identified?

The shooter was identified as Perry High School student Dylan Butler, 17, who authorities said appears to have acted alone. Officials said he appeared to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A motive is not yet clear, and the investigation continues.

What do gun laws look like in Iowa?

In Iowa, gun buyers are required to either present permits or undergo background checks. The minimum age to purchase a handgun is 21, and the minimum age to purchase a rifle or a shotgun is 18.

What other details have been released?

An official said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the suspect took a small-caliber handgun and a pump action shotgun to school and that a “rudimentary” improvised explosive device was found on-site.

Where is Perry, and how large is it?

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines. The city has a population of roughly 8,000 people, according to 2022 census data. Perry Community Schools has roughly 1,800 students, around 575 of them in high school.

What are community leaders saying after the incident?

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted Thursday on X: “Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said on X, “Join us in praying for the safety and recovery of those involved.” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called the violence “appalling” and said he was grateful for a “quick response” by school officials and law enforcement agencies.

School District Board President Linda Andorf called the shooting “horrendously awful” and “disgusting.”