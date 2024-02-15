What we know so far about the mass shooting in Kansas City following the Chiefs parade

Thousands of revelers fled in fear when shots rang out Wednesday afternoon at Kansas City’s Union Station, the landmark at the heart of the Chiefs’ victory rally following the Super Bowl parade.

The incident is Kansas City’s second mass shooting in as many months, and the 25th in the metro over the past five years. Here’s a recap of what we know so far.

Where did the shooting occur?

Gunfire broke out on the west side of Union Station near the parking garage, causing parade goers to run for cover. Police advised the public to exit the area quickly and avoid the parking garage.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was inside Union Station with his wife and mother when shots were fired. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared that they were near the scene of the gunfire as well. All three officials and their families are safe, as are all the Chiefs players and coaches.

When were shots fired?

According to witnesses, the Union Station gunfire broke out just before 2 p.m, around the conclusion of the Chiefs’ victory rally. Some heard a single “pop,” while others described hearing a rapid series of shots.

Kansas City police made a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, at 2:02 p.m. instructing parade goers to evacuate the area.

How many people have been hurt or killed?

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said that at least one person has died, and at least 22 more, including children, are injured.

Local hospitals have reported totals indicating the total injury count may be higher, with at least 26 people being treated, 18 of them for gunshot wounds.

Nine children — ranging in age from 6 to 15 — were shot, according to an official at Children’s Mercy hospital.

All of them are expected to recover, Children’s Mercy’s chief nursing officer Stephanie Meyer said at a news conference.

University Health is treating 12 more patients, eight of whom have gunshot wounds, a hospital official said.

St. Luke’s Health System is treating two patients, one of whom was shot and is in critical condition. The other has non-life-threatening injuries.

A deceased victim has been identified as Johnson County resident Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a beloved friend and mother of two.

Has anyone been arrested?

Three individuals are in custody as of Wednesday evening.

“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacy Graves said in a press conference.

Officers arrested two armed individuals shortly after the shooting, a police spokesperson said. It’s unclear whether the third suspect was armed when arrested. Firearms were also recovered at the scene of the shooting, Graves confirmed.

Around 800 law enforcement officers were working security during Wednesday’s event. The FBI also had a presence at the parade and rally.

The Star’s Katie Moore, Bill Lukitsch, Glenn Rice, Kendrick Calfee, Eric Adler and others contributed reporting.