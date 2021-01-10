What we know so far about season 2 of HBO's 'Euphoria'

Olivia Singh
Hunter Schafer, Zendaya euphoria special episode part 1
Hunter Schafer and Zendaya on the first of two special episodes of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

  • HBO's hit drama "Euphoria" debuted in June 2019 and got renewed for a second season the following month.

  • Production on season two was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but HBO will be releasing two special episodes that were filmed safely months ago. 

  • Actors Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Angus Cloud are among the cast members set to return for season two. 

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

It's been more than a year since season one of HBO's gritty teen drama "Euphoria" ended, but there's plenty more to look forward to when the show returns. 

"Euphoria" was a success upon its release in June 2019 and got renewed the following month, before the finale even aired. It also nabbed three total Emmy nominations and one historic win for Zendaya (Rue), who became the youngest woman to receive the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. 

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming season of "Euphoria."

Production was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic 

In photos posted by the show's official Twitter account on March 11, 2020, Zendaya and costar Angus Cloud (Fez) were seen at a table read for season two. 

But then, like most other TV and film projects, the show halted production as the coronavirus spread. 

In an interview with MJ Rodriguez for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Zendaya said that they were days away from filming before they were shut down. 

"We were supposed to go back to work, I believe, on March 16," she said. "And, literally, three or four days before that, they were shut down. I was like, 'I was so close.' We did camera tests and hair and makeup tests, and we got to see everybody and we had the sets were built."

Before season 2 is released, fans will be treated to 2 special episodes

zendaya as rue euphoria special episode part one
Zendaya on the first of two special episodes of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

Not part of season one and also not part of season two, the episodes are meant to function as a bridge to tide viewers over. 

Zendaya previously teased the episodes during her virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in August 2020, saying that the "bridge" episodes were a way to give fans something until they can begin filming season two safely with a larger crew.

Zendaya and some costars were indeed able to reunite to film, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The first of two special episodes was released on HBO Max on Friday, December 4.

colman domingo_0
Colman Domingo on the first of two special episodes of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

The first episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," centered on Rue having a candid, lengthy conversation - discussing everything from addiction to existentialism - with Ali (Colman Domingo) in a diner after Jules (Hunter Schafer) left her had a train station. 

Zendaya also told Essence that the first episode, written by show creator Sam Levinson, "stemmed from a scene he wrote for the second season that I was obsessed with. Then he basically turned it into one long episode."

"The storytelling method is so different from the first season," she explained. "It feels like 'Euphoria' but feels nothing like 'Euphoria,' in a beautiful way."

"You get to sit with the characters in a deeper way," Zendaya said.

The second bridge episode will center on Jules and be available to stream on HBO Max on January 24. 

 

Zendaya promised a 'beautiful 2nd season' and costar Sydney Sweeney called it 'darker'

zendaya euphoria 108
Zendaya on the season one finale of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

"I do miss Rue," the actress said in her September 2020 cover story for InStyle. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways. And going back to that character is a home base for me. There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer."

In April, Sweeney, who portrays Cassie, told Entertainment Tonight: "You won't even be able to guess what's coming... I couldn't even guess it."

"It's just shocking," she added. "I mean, everything with life as a teenager is shocking, so you never know what to expect."

Elaborating on the "darker" season, Sweeney said that the characters will be "getting into more intense situations."

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's on-screen sister Gia, told Entertainment Weekly that her character will "be older and she'll really have her own opinion, and really become her own person."

"I feel like you'll be seeing a lot more Gia in the second season," she said.

Familiar faces will return, plus some new additions to the cast

alexa demie and sydney sweeney euphoria 103
Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney on season one, episode three of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

The aforementioned stars will reprise their roles, in addition to main cast members like Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Alexa Demie (Maddy), and Jacob Elordi (Nate).

The only new cast member revealed so far is "The High Note" actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., who described the cast as "so fun and sweet and smart."

Demie also told Elle that they're "casting a couple of new characters, but I can't tell you much."

The release date for season 2 is unclear

zendaya euphoria special episode part 1 rue
Zendaya on the first of two special episodes of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

Some shows and movies - like "Riverdale" and "The Batman" resumed production in fall 2020 with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Filming for season two of "Euphoria" hasn't started yet, but will likely begin sometime in early 2021. That means fans will have to wait until late 2021 or 2022 for the next installment of episodes.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir

  • Alabama attorney general asks why Republican legal association promoted Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

    The Republican Attorneys General Association paid for Robocalls asking ‘patriots’ to march on Congress

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer dies

    Capitol Police did not link Howard Liebengood’s death while off duty to Wednesday’s deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

    President Donald Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in "meltdown" as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said. While Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, many White House staff members are upset and embarrassed by the turn of events, and are eager to move on. Some who weighed resigning in the last few days have decided to stay on to help ensure a smooth transfer of power and, within the agencies that report to the White House, to protect against rash moves by the president or his remaining inner circle.

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Capitol protests organized by Alabama AG’s nonprofit group

    Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall plays a key role in the group that helped organize the protest rally that took place in D.C. prior to the deadly revolt at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Marshall is at the helm of the Republican Attorneys General Association’s dark-money nonprofit, Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF), which is listed as a participating organization for the March to Save America on the march’s website. Although the website has been taken down, archived versions confirm RLDF as a participating group, according to Alabama Political Reporter.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

    As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty. Fire departments in Florida and New York City have also said they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members may have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. The police department in the small town of Rocky Mount, Virginia, said on Sunday it had placed two officers on administrative leave after it learned they attended an "event" in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while off-duty.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Melania Trump has ‘blood on her hands’ over Capitol riots, says former aide

    The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says

  • EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

    Saturday's plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the country's aviation industry. Indonesia's aviation record is one of the worst in Asia, with more civilian airliner passenger accidents since 1945 than any other country in the region. While experts say there have been many improvements in recent years, the latest crash has experts questioning the true progress of Indonesia's aviation oversight and regulation.

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Fellow soldier faces military trial in sex assault of soldier from NC who later died

    A private first class will be arraigned on a sex assault charge before a military judge.

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • Horned Capitol rioter is ‘failed actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist who lives with his mother’ — report

    Jacob Angeli Chansley seen at pro-Trump rallies and spread disproved QAnon theories

  • Congressional Democrats demand Capitol riot investigation, fear it was an ‘inside job’

    In the days following the violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters, several Democrats of the House of Representatives demanded answers about how the rioters were able to enter the Capitol and access certain rooms so easily. Politico reported that some Democrats felt that Trump’s supporters were assisted by members of the Capitol police as well as Capitol employees. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) reportedly said it was an “inside job” during a caucus call on Friday, January 8.

  • Dog rescue charity wins first-ever private prosecution for dog breeding, after woman adopted two dogs and illegally sold their puppies

    An unlicensed dog breeder was forced to give up two rescued pets after she became the first to have a private prosecution brought against her by an animal charity. Nicola Palmer, 39, of Kesgrave, Suffolk, was taken to court by Phoenix Rehoming after she breached her adoption contract by failing to neuter her male and female dog brought to the UK from Romania. Palmer had no licence to breed the dogs but allowed them to have a litter of nine puppies, five of which were sold for £300 each. The remaining dogs were given to family members. Animal welfare chiefs said the case reflected how "growing numbers" of people were looking to cash in on rising demand for puppies exacerbated during the coronavirus pandemic. Phoenix Rehoming, which spotted that Palmer's female dog Esme was pregnant at the age of 10 months, sought help from the charity Animal Protection Services which organised the private prosecution. Ms Palmer was accused of three counts of theft relating to the two adult dogs and the litter, and breeding dogs without a licence. She gave back the adult dogs when she was served with the summons at her home three days before Christmas and was allegedly told the police would be called if she did not comply. The theft charges were dropped at Suffolk magistrates court in Ipswich last Wednesday, in return for her pleading guilty to not having a breeding licence. Ms Palmer who is on benefits was given a conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £230 towards the estimated £11,000 costs of the prosecution, and a £21 victim surcharge. A spokesperson for Animal Protection Services which investigates and prosecutes animal cruelty said: "We believe this is the first ever private prosecution relating to an unlicensed dog breeder. "We have found that there are a growing number of people cashing in on the huge demand for puppies caused by the coronavirus pandemic and people spending more time at home. "While this case related to a woman who had broken the condition of adopting dogs, there are also organised crime groups who are getting involved in breeding. Many groups are switching from drugs to puppies because there is so little enforcement. "The law about licensing breeders is supposed to be enforced by local authorities, but they have only brought a handful of cases. "We are in the process of bringing a further seven private prosecutions of people involved in unlicensed breeding." Anyone making more than £1,000 a year from dog breeding has to have a local authority licence, although the requirement is not enforced for the breeding of family pets. The law introduced in 1999 to crack down on puppy farms was strengthened in 2018 when a licence became compulsory for anyone breeding three or more litters a year, even if not for profit, instead of the previous limit of five. Ms Palmer who lives in Kesgrave, Suffolk, made a donation of £530 to the charity for the pups. She said: "It wasn't made clear to me when I took on the dogs that the charity still owned them even though I had paid for them. I had all their paperwork and passports showing they had been imported from Romania so in my mind, they were entirely mine.”

  • Minister: Massive power outage leaves Pakistan in the dark

    A major technical fault in Pakistan's power generation and distribution system caused a massive power outage that plunged the country into darkness overnight, the energy minister said. Hours after the late Saturday outage, Energy Minister Omar Ayub said on Twitter that power was being restored in phases, starting with Islamabad. The blackout was initially reported on social media by residents of major urban centers, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan.