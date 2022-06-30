What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

Akron Beacon Journal
·7 min read
Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett discusses Monday's officer-involved shooting in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood with reporters in his office on Wednesday.
Akron's third fatal shooting by a police officer in six months took place early Monday when Jayland Walker, 25, was killed following a brief car chase that began in the city's North Hill neighborhood and ended in Firestone Park.

Detailed information, including body camera footage, has yet to released and the Akron Police Department has declined to answer many questions.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide. The city of Akron has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take over the investigation.

Here's what we know at this time.

The scene of a fatal shooting involving Akron police early Monday in Firestone Park.
What do police say happened?

Police said Jayland Walker, 25, of Akron, refused to stop, then fired at officers who tried to pull him over for traffic and equipment violations early Monday morning.

The department said officers attempted to pull Walker over around 12:30 a.m. Monday on East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Police said Walker fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a chase down Route 8 southbound to Interstate 77 and the Firestone Park neighborhood. Walker allegedly fired a gun from his vehicle while police were in pursuit.

Police said Walker jumped out of his still rolling vehicle in an East Wilbeth Road parking lot near the Bridgestone Americas campus and created a "deadly threat", leading officers to use stun guns and then firearms.

Multiple officers were on scene at the time and multiple officers have been put on administrative leave, police said.

What do medical examiner's records say?

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds and gave the manner of death as homicide.

A preliminary autopsy report could be available as soon as Friday, but the Beacon Journal was allowed to view an investigative worksheet for the case Wednesday at the medical examiner's office.

The record states Walker was found laying on his back and in handcuffs when a medical examiner investigator arrived at the shooting scene. He had been shot in the face, abdomen and upper legs, according to the report. A weapon was recovered from his vehicle.

About 150 thumbnail photos were attached to the worksheet, including more than 60 pictures showing bullet fragments. It was not clear, however, whether some of the images where photos of the same fragments taken from different angles.

An Akron police officer cleans up caution tape after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center early Monday morning.
An Akron police officer cleans up caution tape after an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center early Monday morning.

Why is Ohio BCI investigating?

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation at the request of Akron police.

Police Chief Stephen Mylett, who became chief in August, said he wants the department to move toward having an outside agency investigate all officer-involved shootings as a “best practice.” He said procedure would need to be agreed to by the local police union, which is being consulted with on the matter.

The BCI investigation will involve collecting evidence that will be given to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for presentation to a Summit County grand jury.

This marks the first time the Akron department has requested that an outside agency investigate a deadly use of force involving one of its own officers. BCI has assisted Akron in 16 cases since 2017.

Walker’s shooting is the third fatal shooting by Akron police since Dec. 23. The prior two cases remain under investigation.

The department has asked for the state to take the lead only once — in the 2017 shooting death of a mentally ill man dropped off at the Haven of Rest by a Stow officer who shot and killed the man.

What information has not been released?

Body camera footage from the incident is expected to be released by Sunday under a city ordinance setting standards for the release of video following officer-involved shootings.

Mylett, who discussed the shooting with the Akron Beacon Journal on Wednesday, said the department will release all the bodycam videos from the incident rather than just the three videos required by law. The department is required by city ordinance to share footage from at least three body cameras within seven days of the incident. The law requires all footage to be released within a month of the incident.

Mylett declined to answer multiple questions about the shooting, asking for the public to be patient while more information is gathered.

Mylett wouldn’t say how many officers fired shots, how many shots were fired, how many times Walker was struck and what threat Walker posed to officers when he was shot.

He said he plans to share a video of the confrontation with Walker’s family before it is released to the public during a news conference in the next few days.

The Beacon Journal on Tuesday also filed a standard public records request for the incident report and additional records required to be released under Ohio law.

Who was Jayland Walker?

Family members, meanwhile, are grieving and currently unable to speak about Walker, said Robert DeJournett, pastor at St. Ashworth Temple church in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. DeJournett said Walker is his cousin's son.

"The family is grieving," he said. He said he watched Walker grow up and said he was a good person.

"That's not him at all. That's not Jayland," DeJournett said about the details that have been released of the shooting. "Jayland was a wonderful, wonderful young man. ... I guarantee, who Jayland is is going to come out."

Statement by mayor, chief released

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Mylett issued a joint statement offering condolences to those who knew Walker and saying more information about what happened will be forthcoming soon.

“We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it's a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers. Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon. Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.

"We want to reassure our citizens that more information will be coming in the following days, including the body-worn camera footage that recorded this incident. We are keeping our promise to the community, understanding that there can be no trust without transparency and follow-through on commitment.

"We have every confidence in the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a thorough, fair, and honest investigation. We will cooperate fully with that investigation and have made it a top priority for our staffs. As a city, we are committed to this process and trust that it will yield a fuller understanding of this incident.”

What happened in other police shootings?

Two officers shocked and then fatally shot 58-year-old James Gross in the head and neck on Dec. 23 in Kenmore. According to police reports and body-worn camera footage released within a week of each incident, Gross was holding a knife to his estranged wife’s throat at the time.

Two separate officers fired a total of four rounds into a house in West Akron on Feb. 22, killing 21-year-old Lawrence LeJames Rodgers.

Rodgers had appeared multiple times in the side door of his cousins’ home on Ritchie Avenue as police were outside. He was ordered to drop a handgun, which officers say was leveled at them just before they opened fire. Fatally wounded, police said, Rodgers walked back into the living room and killed his cousin. Akron also released police video of the initial incident.

