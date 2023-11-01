What we know about the fatal Halloween shooting in Bensalem, and why police want your help

For 23 years, Pondeli Hajioannou has operated the Philadelphia Private Gym in the shopping center along Bristol Pike. On Wednesday morning, he arrived at work to find bullet holes in the windows of the strip mall.

“Bensalem is a safe place, and I feel safe,” he said. “I don’t know what provoked this, but I know that if I call Bensalem police they are here within minutes.”

A pizza shop selling slices draws teens to the strip mall near Woodbine Avenue, Hajioannou said. It’s common for teens to grab a few slices of pizza and hang out in the parking lot. The crowd of kids Tuesday night had little to do with Halloween, said Hajioannou. Teens are there most nights.

Police also said there was no indication the fatal shooting at the center involved teens trick-or-treating for the holiday. Police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting that left a 14-year-old dead and two others, 17 and 19, injured.

Early Wednesday, Hajioannou shared security camera footage with Bensalem police. He said the video showed a white SUV entering the parking lot prior to the shootings. “But I can’t say, for certain, what happened,” he said. “My video doesn’t show the actual shooting.”

Here's the latest on what we know — and what questions — remain for law enforcement.

A 14 year old was shot and killed Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at this shopping center on Bristol Pike in Bensalem. Two others, 17 and 19, suffered non life-threatening injuries and police were investigating.

Bensalem Police seeking public's help in Halloween-night shooting

Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey said nearly 30 juveniles were at the center in the parking lot during the shooting.

And as of Wednesday morning, law enforcement did not know if the group of juveniles who possibly witnessed the shooting were from Bensalem, Philadelphia or another area.

Three Bensalem teens shot, one dead: Teen killed in Bensalem in Halloween shooting: 'We need to get this killer off the streets.'

"It is unknown where the suspect or suspects are from at this time," McVey said.

McVey also asked witnesses to come forward, and that if any parents knows their child was at the center, to call the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3700.

Why did police respond to Bristol Pike on Halloween?

Bensalem had increased patrols on Monday and Tuesday for Mischief Night and Halloween.

On Tuesday night, officers responded to the shopping center for "the report of a large group of juveniles fighting. While enroute, the call was upgraded to a possible shooting," police said in a news statement.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Who were the victims and suspect of the Bensalem shooting?

Police have yet to release names of the shooting victims.

"All the victims were Bensalem kids," McVey said Wednesday morning.

The youngest victim, 14, died of his injuries at the hospital Tuesday night. Another victim was treated and released from the hospital and another was in stable condition, police said.

A suspect and a motive have not been identified, and police had not made an arrest as of Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. McVey said the investigation was ongoing and more details would be released when police have them.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem shooting leaves one teen dead, two others injured