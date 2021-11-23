What we know about the fatal police-involved shooting of Poconos teen Christian Hall

The year 2020 ended in the Poconos with a teenager shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police on an Interstate 80 overpass. Numerous protests, press conferences and discussions have since taken place.

Here's what reporters at the Pocono Record know so far about the death of Christian Hall. As we learn more, we'll continue to update this page.

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020

After about an hour and a half of negotiation, 19-year-old Christian Hall was shot by the Pennsylvania State Police on a highway overpass near the Giant where he worked.

It would later emerge that Hall was having a mental health crisis. He had recently gone through a breakup, and he missed people he couldn’t see due to the pandemic, his family and lawyers have said. He had called 911 anonymously to report a possibly suicidal person.

The initial statement from the police said Hall pointed his gun (which was later determined to be a realistic-looking pellet gun) at them. This claim will go on to fuel calls for the release of the full, unedited video of the incident, as the available footage so far, both from police dashcams and a driver with a view of the overpass, does not show this.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob joined the case. Crump in particular is known for taking high-profile civil rights cases, and Jacob, a former police officer, is his co-counsel on some of them, including representing the family of George Floyd.

The lawyers announced that they will file a civil suit against the officers who shot Hall, and called for the case to be investigated by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. (This would have to happen by a referral from the Monroe County DA’s office; Shapiro could not take over without invitation.)

Sunday, March 14, 2021

A crowd marched from Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg to Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg, calling for justice in the Hall case. Christian Hall’s mother, Fe Hall, spoke about her son’s life, and his relationships with his family and the community.

The march was organized by Jessica Brady, a Stroudsburg High School student, with help from Christopher Hu, who spoke about the problem of increased hate crimes against Asian Americans. Just two days later, a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in the Atlanta area.

Christian Hall was from China, and his parents Fe and Gareth Hall adopted him from China when he was a baby.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso announced that the deadly use of force against Christian Hall was justified, calling it a “classic suicide by cop scenario.”

The press conference featured audio of Hall’s anonymous 911 call about himself, as well as video of state police trying to talk Hall down and directing him to put down the pellet gun. The unedited portion of the video ends with Hall’s hands in the air; after that, Hall is blurred as the state police shoot him.

While no footage presented showed Hall pointing the weapon at troopers, as the initial state police press release described, “There’s no requirement that a member of law enforcement wait for a weapon to be pointed directly at him or her before deadly force can be used,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso also announced that the case will not be referred to the attorney general’s office, as there is no specific conflict of interest that would require that. Those calling for that step argue that the close working relationship between police and the local prosecutor’s office necessitates a third-party investigation.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Attorneys Ben Crump (who spoke briefly from Minneapolis during the Derek Chauvin trial) and Devon Jacob held a press conference responding to the DA’s office.

Jacob called for more transparency from the DA’s office, and gave his opinion that some of the information presented — such as a reference to Hall’s juvenile record — was “disclosed out of bias” to affect public opinion of Hall.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Christian Hall’s family, their lawyers and supporters including activists and elected officials gathered in Philadelphia for a downtown rally and march.

Speakers at the rally reiterated calls for unedited video, and for the Monroe County District Attorney’s office to allow an outside investigation by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.

The Pocono Record filed several Right to Know Requests pertaining to the shooting.

On April 6, Pennsylvania State Police mailed a statement to Pocono Record reporters acknowledging a request for a 400 page report concerning the shooting death of Christian Hall. PSP noted that the request was being reviewed, but will require an additional 30 days before a response is issued.

State Rep. Maureen Madden (D-115) announced that she and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) are working on a resolution that would establish a commission to look at other ways of responding to mental health crises.

Hall’s family is starting the Christian J. Hall Foundation, his cousin Nicole Henriquez announced. Its goals will be fighting all forms of racism, working on adoptee mental health, reforming how mental health issues are handled by police and reforming juvenile justice.

Nov. 18, 2021

Spotlight PA and NBC News released unredacted footage, obtained from Gareth and Fe Hall, who obtained it through a lawyer's subpoena, confirming that Christian Hall's hands were raised and he did not point the pellet gun at troopers before police shot him.

The release followed a series of Right to Know Requests by the Pocono Record, which unsuccessfully sought to obtain records directly from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The new video has prompted renewed calls for an independent investigation into the case. The Hall family and their supporters will rally for that cause in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, Nov. 27.

What's to come

Attorneys Ben Crump and Devon Jacob are pursuing a civil lawsuit against the officers who shot Hall.

The process begins by obtaining documents that will reveal who those officers are, among other crucial information.

The federal civil rights complaint must be filed within two years of the date of Hall’s death, which will be Dec. 30, 2022.

