What we know about the fatal shooting of 6 people found inside a Milwaukee duplex at North 21st and West Wright streets

Six people were found fatally shot inside a Milwaukee duplex Sunday afternoon.

The killing is the latest act of mass gun violence in the city that just last year recorded a record-high number of homicides.

Police discovered the bodies when they performed a welfare check at the duplex in the 2500 block of N. 21st Street, within the city's Park West neighborhood.

Much remains unknown about the circumstances of the shooting.

Who are the victims?

Four men and one woman were found dead when police initially arrived. Another victim, a man, was discovered inside the house hours later. Police are investigating all six deaths as homicides.

Authorities have not yet identified the people who died. A longtime friend said the female victim was Michelle Williams, 49.

Four of the male victims were ages 23, 31, 42 and 43, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said he often saw three middle-aged men spending time outside the home, sometimes smoking, but not causing any problems. They were friendly, the neighbor said, and one of them would offer to do basic yardwork for cash.

What happened inside the house?

Police have not yet said what they believe occurred inside the home. All six people were fatally shot.

Do police have a suspect in custody?

Police have not said if the suspected shooter was among those found dead, or if they are searching for someone else. They have not announced any arrests.

Late Sunday, police officials did stress there was "no information to suggest that there is a threat to the community," indicating authorities believe these were targeted shootings.

Milwaukee police have placed surveillance cameras outside the house where six people were found dead Sunday. The homicides are under investigation.

What was the motive for the shooting?

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Had police been called to the house before?

Milwaukee police have been called to the duplex before in recent months. In September, police received a complaint of drug dealing, according to dispatch records. A month later, a 24-year-old man was killed and another man wounded in a shooting at the corner of North 21st and West Wright streets, according to police and medical examiner records.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 6 found dead in shooting in Milwaukee duplex. Here's what we know