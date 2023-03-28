What to know about FedEx moving a plane maintenance station to Indy

Fedex says it's moving a maintenance station from Los Angeles to Indianapolis.

FedEx is moving an aircraft maintenance station in Los Angeles to Indianapolis in 2024 as a part of a cost-cutting measure, the company announced earlier this month.The decision was made as the facility in Los Angeles nears the end of its lease. Last year, FedEx announced it would cut 179 jobs in the Indianapolis area after closing its supply chain management facility. In February, the company announced it would lay off 10% of its corporate workforce due to reduced demand.

How many jobs will this bring?

FedEx didn't say how many people it would hire to work at the maintenance facility. While the company is not hiring now, a spokesperson noted that its aviation maintenance workers serve 108 locations in the country. These technical jobs that trouble shoot, service and repair planes, require a high school diploma or GED as well as relevant licenses and experience, except those in apprentice positions.

FedEx advertised starting pay to be as high as $41/hour.

How will this affect customers?

FedEx said customers won't be affected and that only the facility that maintains, repairs and inspect airplanes is moving out of Los Angeles, but the rest of its operations in the city will remain.

Where will this facility be?

FedEx said it's relocating to its Indianapolis hub. It's unclear where the maintenance facility will be located or if the Indianapolis airport will be affected.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: FedEx aircraft maintenance station to move to Indy in 2024