What Should You Know About Fiducian Group Limited's (ASX:FID) Future?

Fiducian Group Limited's (ASX:FID) latest earnings update in August 2019 signalled that the company experienced a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 13%. Investors may find it useful to understand how market analysts predict Fiducian Group's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Market analysts' consensus outlook for next year seems buoyant, with earnings climbing by a robust 15%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 36% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$16m by 2022.

Even though it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to determine the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling every year, on average. The pro of this approach is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Fiducian Group's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means, we can presume Fiducian Group will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next couple of years.

For Fiducian Group, I've put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

