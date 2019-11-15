Do You Know What First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FMBH) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FMBH) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. First Mid Bancshares has a price to earnings ratio of 12.64, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for First Mid Bancshares:

P/E of 12.64 = $35.14 ÷ $2.78 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does First Mid Bancshares Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.6) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as First Mid Bancshares's P/E.

That indicates that the market expects First Mid Bancshares will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

First Mid Bancshares increased earnings per share by an impressive 21% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.8%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does First Mid Bancshares's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

First Mid Bancshares has net debt equal to 29% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On First Mid Bancshares's P/E Ratio

First Mid Bancshares has a P/E of 12.6. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.1. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.