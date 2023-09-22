What you need to know for five Kentucky football vs. Vanderbilt prop bets

Looking to bet on Kentucky football’s SEC opener at Vanderbilt?

Sports betting in the Bluegrass State is still limited to in-person venues until Sept. 28. The following odds are from Caesars, which operates the sportsbook at Red Mile in Lexington.

Here is a look at what you need to know when considering five available bets for the game.

What is the spread for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt?

Kentucky is favored by 13.5 points. The last time the Wildcats defeated an SEC opponent by more than 13.5 points was UK’s last game at Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, 2021. The last four games in the series in Lexington have been decided by no more than seven points, but the last three games in Nashville were all UK wins by at least 17 points.

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game (285) through three games.

How many passing yards will Devin Leary total vs. Vanderbilt?

The over/under for Leary passing yards is set at 240.5. Leary has exceeded that total in each of Kentucky’s three games this season. Vanderbilt’s defense ranks 96th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (241.5). Leary’s passing yards total has been boosted by checkdowns to Ray Davis or quick shovel passes designed to get Barion Brown the ball in space.

How many rushing yards will Ray Davis total vs. Vanderbilt?

The over/under for Davis rushing yards is set at 97.5. Davis, who will be facing his former team this week, opened the season with 112 yards rushing against Ball State but has rushed for less than 97.5 yards in each of the last two games against EKU and Akron. Kentucky coaches have set an emphasis on running the ball better on first and second downs this week, but a portion of Davis’ production is still likely to come in the passing game. Vanderbilt’s lone Power Five opponent this season, Wake Forest, did have two players rush for at least 100 yards against the Commodores.

How many passing yards will AJ Swann total against Kentucky?

The over/under for Swann passing yards is set at 210.5. Swann has thrown for at least 258 yards in three of four games this season and ranks seventh in the SEC in passing yards per game (275.3). Kentucky’s defense ranks 69th nationally in yards passing allowed per game (210.7). Much of Swann’s success has come on big plays as he ranks second nationally in passing plays of at least 30 yards (12). Kentucky’s defense, which has surrendered just two passes of at least 30 yards, generally tries to take away big plays and force teams to dink and dunk their way down the field.

How many receiving TDs will Tayvion Robinson total against Vanderbilt?

The over/under for Robinson receiving touchdowns is set at 0.5. Robinson has emerged as Leary’s top receiving target through three games. He was held out of the end zone in the opener against Ball State but caught two touchdowns against EKU and one against Akron. Robinson needs to prove he can carry his early season production into SEC play after recording just 122 of his 497 receiving yards against conference opponents last season, but his best SEC game did come against Vanderbilt with five catches for 49 yards a year ago.

