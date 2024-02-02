What we know about the Florida Highway Patrol accident killing FHP Trooper Zachary Fink

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, died early Friday while pursuing a white Kia on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95. The driver had entered the southbound lanes and begun traveling the wrong way on the highway.

When Fink followed the Kia and made a U-turn, he was struck by a semitrailer truck. Fink was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The truck driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

Here is what we know about the fatal crash.

Where did the crash happen?

A semitrailer truck struck Fink as he made a U-turn on I-95, near mile marker 120, southbound at approximately 2:57 a.m.

Interstate 95 reopened at about 2:45 p.m. Friday. The northbound lanes from Becker Road to St. Lucie West Boulevard, and southbound from Okeechobee Road to Gatlin Boulevard, had been closed since early morning for the investigation.

Timeline: What led up to the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink?

Was the driver of the Kia caught?

The suspect fled off the interstate, crashing and abandoning the white Kia on Commerce Center Drive near Brandywine Lane, according to a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles news release.

After crashing, the suspect ran, sparking a manhunt, according to FHP Col. Gary Howze II. At 8:06 a.m., FHP troopers and St. Lucie County deputies detained a person of interest, who has yet to be identified.

