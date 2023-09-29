Know the Foe: New Mexico at Wyoming

Sep. 29—Sean Reider has covered University of New Mexico football since January for the Albuquerque Journal. He weighs in on what University of Wyoming fans can expect during Saturday's matchup between the Cowboys and Lobos.

New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales guaranteed New Mexico would be bowl eligible this season. At 2-2, do you see that as a possibility?

I do, but it's going to take a certain level of luck. If they would have blown that 14-point lead to UMass (last weekend) and if they would have lost, I would probably sitting here saying, 'Yeah, I don't think they can put enough wins together to get to six wins,' because that was absolutely a must-win game to keep the bowl dream alive. Given their home schedule and the improvements they've made offensively, I think it's certainly in play. The offense is getting better game by game at this point, but it's still not a complete product. New Mexico has been known for having good defenses under Gonzales and under Rocky Long with the famed 3-3-5 (formation). The defense is definitely a work in progress this year. They give up a ton of big plays, and I don't know if they'll ever be able to eliminate giving up big plays completely. But this offense is truly light years ahead of what it was in the past.

The Lobos were dead-last in the country in total offense the past two seasons, and now they're 75th in the country going into this weekend. What would you attribute that improvement to?

Quarterback play, 100%. Dylan Hopkins was a proven starter in the Conference USA and was a proven starter at (the University of Alabama at Birmingham). They won bowl games with him, and they competed for conference titles with him. That's a significant upgrade over an offense that last year only had three passing touchdowns total. He's already up to six this year. New Mexico has never truly had a ton of great quarterbacks, but Hopkins, just in this one year, even if they don't have the greatest year as a team, could easily supplant himself as one of the best in UNM history.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt already has seven rushing touchdowns. What will Wyoming's defense need to do to slow him down?

I know Wyoming has the pieces to stop the run, but going against this kind of zone blocking and zone rushing and the outside zone in particular, you just have to make sure you're in gaps filling in and getting to the perimeter. Jacory has the ability to break runs against a whole heck of a lot of teams, and not just in the Mountain West. Wyoming will need to be consistent in being sturdy against him.

Safety Tavian Combs leads the conference at 11 tackles per game. What spark has he provided on the defensive side?

He plays a huge role. In the 3-3-5, you have two wolf safeties and a Lobo safety. (Brian) Urlacher was the most famous Lobo safety, and he played that kind of hybrid role of stepping up and stopping the run. That's the main goal of the defense is to stop the run. Tavian has done really, really well in that aspect. He's been extremely aggressive and he's made a ton of really smart plays. He's not quite at the level of previous Lobo safeties or even previous wolf safeties in the past, but he's been really, really strong stepping up and stopping the run, and he's been solid in coverage.

Wyoming is coming off a game where it threw for 31 yards against Appalachian State. Will New Mexico's defensive focus be to make the Cowboys win the game through the air?

I think they're absolutely going to be focused on stopping the run. I am curious to see how this goes. New Mexico's biggest bugaboo has been giving up a ton of big plays. Just huge plays, and back-breaking plays in big moments. I looked it up, and I'm pretty sure Wyoming is last in the country in 20-plus-yard passing plays. I guess it's like a very-much stoppable force versus a very-much moveable object at this point. I think UNM is going to focus on the run, and they've been challenging that safety group week after week. The way the coaches describe it about those big plays is, it's a matter of technique and alignment. They're just not getting every single play right in that sense and they're getting beat in man coverage way more often than not. I think they're going to hunker down there, but they're still going to absolutely play man 60-70% of the time.

The Lobos have kind of been Craig Bohl's kryptonite with a 5-4 record against the Cowboys since he was hired in 2014. What is it about New Mexico that gives Wyoming fits?

I literally could not explain it. We asked Gonzales yesterday, 'Why do you think you've been able to have success against Wyoming?' and he said, 'Honestly, there's not a common thread from game to game. Some days, it's just kind of our day, and we do have similar philosophies on defense with Wyoming, but they're completely different schematics, and sometimes, that just breaks our way.' Gonzales is a huge fan of Craig Bohl. He spoke very glowingly this week. I think there's a lot of mutual respect between them.

Wyoming is a 14-point favorite at home against New Mexico. What do you expect to happen this weekend?

I could see UNM covering that, and that's not a shot at Wyoming as a team, it's more about, is Wyoming going to put up a 14-point cushion by the end of the game that the Lobos aren't able to cut into with their offense? I watched that App State game, and it is a question when you're coming away with 31 passing yards and you have that kind of output. I would lean toward maybe a Lobos back-door cover, but I mean, this Wyoming defense, as you know very well, it's obviously no joke.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.