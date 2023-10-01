What We Know: Former personal assistant to Duchess of York dead. Suspect caught in Austin.

Jenean Chapman, the former personal assistant to the Duchess of York, was found dead earlier this week in Dallas. Her husband is jailed in Austin and charged with murder, police and jail records show.

University of Texas officers arrested James Patrick, 48, almost three hours south from Chapman's Dallas apartment. Police did not say how he ended up in Austin or provide a motive.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, went on social media to lament the death of Chapman, 46.

"I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas," Ferguson said via Instagram, noting that Chapman's family is fundraising to return her body to New York City.

"Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends," Ferguson said.

According to Dallas police, last Monday afternoon, officers responded to Chapman's apartment and found her dead. On Tuesday, the medical examiner classified her death as a homicide. That same day, detectives identified Patrick, as the suspect, and University of Texas police later arrested Patrick.

Patrick was booked Tuesday evening into the Travis County jail, with a $100,000 bond, jail records show.

Chapman listed her profession as digital marketing. "Balloons are my main mode of transportation. Living life one Pina colada at a time," she posted on social media.

Dallas police said that anyone with information on the death, can email Det. John Valdez at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.

