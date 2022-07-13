What to know about the Fox River powerboat-paddleboat crash in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH – A 52-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested and awaits charges after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his 45-foot powerboat into the side of a two-story "commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise" paddleboat Saturday night and fled the scene.

The man has not yet been charged in court, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.

When and where did the crash happen?

The boat crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on the Fox River, between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges in Oshkosh.

How did the boats crash?

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the powerboat collided with the port side of the paddleboat, which had 43 passengers and crew members on board.

Officials have not said if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Was anyone injured?

Seven passengers aboard the paddleboat were injured. Six were treated and released at the scene by Oshkosh paramedics, while one passenger had multiple injuries that weren't life-threatening that sent that victim to a hospital.

Officials have not said if any of the powerboat occupants were injured.

What happened after the crash?

The powerboat fled the scene after the crash. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses and surveillance video found that seven people were on board the powerboat before and after the crash, indicating that none of the occupants fell overboard.

The paddleboat had "severe damage" to its side but made it safely to the south shore of the Fox River, where all occupants got off the boat, the sheriff's office said.

Several agencies assisted the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in trying to find the powerboat, its owner and occupants Saturday night but were unsuccessful.

Officials identified the boat owner and operator through boat registration records, Winnebago County Sheriff's Detective Todd Christie said. He was arrested Tuesday.

What charges does the powerboat owner face?

The boat owner has not yet been formally charged, but the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested on 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety — a class G felony — and 11 counts of failing to render aid after a boating accident.

What's the next step in the case?

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said it is still looking to identify two occupants of the powerboat.

Christie said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives "are calling people left and right" to gather information from the 43 paddleboat occupants.

The boat owner and operator had a bail hearing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with additional information to call 920-236-7316.

