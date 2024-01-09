What to know about full moons in 2024: When full moons are and their names

Aug 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The sturgeon moon, the first of two supermoons in August, rises behind the American and Ohio flags flying at the Ohio State Fair. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, August’s full moon is called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon fish that could be readily caught in the Great Lakes this time of year. The next full blue moon will occur on Aug. 30.

Few things bring inspiration like a clear night illuminated with the moonlight of a full moon.

There are 12 full moons this year — one each month.

A full moon is caused when the sun, Earth and the moon are in alignment and the moon appears fully lit by reflections, according to NASA. While a true full moon happens at a specific time of the day or night, it may appear "full" for several days.

Here's what you need to know about full moons in 2024:

When are full moons in 2024?

Here's you 2024 full moon calendar, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

Jan. 25: Wolf Moon

Feb. 24: Snow Moon

March 25: Worm Moon

April 23: Pink Moon

May 23: Flower Moon

June 21: Strawberry Moon

July 21: Sturgeon Moon

Aug. 19: Blue Moon

Sept. 17: Corn Moon

Oct. 17: Hunter’s Moon

Nov. 15: Beaver Moon

Dec. 15: Cold Moon

Why do full moons have names?

Full moon names have their roots in traditions of indigenous American tribes, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. The full moon names helped Native American and other groups track the seasons.

While the most common full moon names are colonial interpretations of Algonquin Native American names, some names have origins in Celtic, Anglo-Saxon and medieval English traditions, according to Time and Date.

When are some of the 'special' moons?

According to Time and Date, expect these other special lunar events in 2024:

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse visible in Columbus on March 25

Blue Moon (third full moon in a season with four full moons): Aug. 19

Super Full Moon: Sept. 17

Partial lunar eclipse visible in Columbus on Sept. 17 and 18

Super Full Moon: Oct. 17

Black Moon: Dec. 30 (second new moon in single calendar month)

