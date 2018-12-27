Do You Know What Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.’s (LON:FSTA) P/E Ratio Means?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.’s (LON:FSTA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Fuller Smith & Turner has a price to earnings ratio of 14.68, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Fuller Smith & Turner:

P/E of 14.68 = £8.72 ÷ £0.59 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Fuller Smith & Turner’s earnings per share fell by 4.5% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 5.2%.

How Does Fuller Smith & Turner’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Fuller Smith & Turner has a lower P/E than the average (16.7) in the hospitality industry classification.

LSE:FSTA PE PEG Gauge December 27th 18 More

Fuller Smith & Turner’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Fuller Smith & Turner, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Fuller Smith & Turner’s P/E?

Net debt totals 47% of Fuller Smith & Turner’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Fuller Smith & Turner’s P/E Ratio

Fuller Smith & Turner’s P/E is 14.7 which is about average (14.7) in the GB market. Given it has some debt, but didn’t grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business.