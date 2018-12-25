Need To Know: Future Consumer Limited (NSE:FCONSUMER) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Future Consumer Limited (NSE:FCONSUMER).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Future Consumer

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Future Consumer

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Satish Sharma sold ₹4.1m worth of shares at a price of ₹46.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (₹47.20). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was 61% of Satish Sharma’s holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 145.24k shares worth ₹7.5m. But they sold 285.24k for ₹15m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Future Consumer shares, than buying. The average sell price was around ₹53.95. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:FCONSUMER Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Future Consumer Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Future Consumer insider selling. ₹1.6m worth of shares were sold by insiders. But at least we saw ₹10k worth of buying. While it’s not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn’t enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership of Future Consumer

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Future Consumer insiders own about ₹1.8b worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Future Consumer Tell Us?

The stark truth for Future Consumer is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn’t make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Future Consumer, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.