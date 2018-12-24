What Should You Know About The Future Of Dreamscape Networks Limited’s (ASX:DN8)?

After Dreamscape Networks Limited’s (ASX:DN8) earnings announcement in June 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 37% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -1.0%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at AU$2.7m, we should see this growing to AU$3.8m by 2019. Below is a brief commentary around Dreamscape Networks’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The longer term view from the 2 analysts covering DN8 is one of positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for DN8, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ASX:DN8 Future Profit December 24th 18 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 26% based on the most recent earnings level of AU$2.7m to the final forecast of AU$6.1m by 2021. This leads to an EPS of A$0.018 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.0072. With a current profit margin of 4.4%, this movement will result in a margin of 8.2% by 2021.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Dreamscape Networks, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

