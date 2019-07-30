What Should You Know About The Future Of Eutelsat Communications S.A.'s (EPA:ETL)?

In December 2018, Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EPA:ETL) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, as a 25% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -1.5%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €290m, we should see this rise to €362m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Eutelsat Communications's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 14 analysts covering ETL is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of ETL's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, ETL's earnings should reach €394m, from current levels of €290m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 5.1%. This leads to an EPS of €1.68 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.25. Margins are currently sitting at 21%, which is expected to expand to 28% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Eutelsat Communications, I've put together three essential factors you should look at:

