What Should You Know About The Future Of Forward Air Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FWRD)?

As Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its earnings release on 31 December 2018, it seems that analyst expectations are fairly bearish, as a 4.5% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 12%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$92m, we should see this growing to US$96m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Forward Air. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How is Forward Air going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 7 analysts of FWRD is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for FWRD, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 8.0% based on the most recent earnings level of US$92m to the final forecast of US$126m by 2022. EPS reaches $4.79 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $3.14 EPS today. In 2022, FWRD’s profit margin will have expanded from 7.0% to 7.7%.

