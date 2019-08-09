What Should You Know About The Future Of Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited's (HKG:1727)?

In December 2018, Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited (HKG:1727) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 9.4% in the upcoming year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 20%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of CN¥1.1b, we should see this rise to CN¥1.2b in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Hebei Construction Group. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Hebei Construction Group in the longer term?

The 1 analysts covering 1727 view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of 1727's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

SEHK:1727 Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

From the current net income level of CN¥1.1b and the final forecast of CN¥1.8b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for 1727’s earnings is 16%. EPS reaches CN¥1.02 in the final year of forecast compared to the current CN¥0.63 EPS today. In 2022, 1727's profit margin will have expanded from 2.4% to 2.6%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Hebei Construction Group, I've put together three essential factors you should further research:

